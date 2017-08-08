Foxconn package would cost $50 million in lost sales taxes - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Foxconn package would cost $50 million in lost sales taxes

Posted:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- New fiscal estimates show Gov. Scott Walker's incentives package for electronics giant Foxconn would cost the state and local governments nearly $50 million in lost sales taxes.

Walker has introduced a bill that would give Foxconn up to $3 billion in incentives to build a plant in southeastern Wisconsin. According to fiscal estimates from state agencies, provisions blocking sales taxes on plant construction materials and equipment would cost the state about $139 million by the time the plant is finished. Local governments would lose about $10.7 million.

Payroll and capital expenditure tax credits would cost the state about $2.85 billion.

The bill also calls for borrowing $252.4 million to rebuild Interstate 94. The interest on that borrowing from 2019 through 2042 would total $408.3 million.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.