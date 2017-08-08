Four people in custody after Chetek meth bust

Chetek (WQOW) - Four people are in custody after a drug bust in Barron County.

On Monday, the Barron County Sheriff's Department searched a property on the 900 block of 21st Street in Chetek, where they found four grams of meth. Authorities took four people into custody on various drug charges.

Timothy Morgan, 38, of Chetek, could face charges of four counts of delivery of meth and four counts of felony bail jumping. Officials said Morgan has eight previous bail jumping charges. They said he has been a target of the sheriff's department for being a person supplying meth to the area. He was arrested in early February 2017 for meth related charges.

Shawn Biggart, 56, of Chetek, Ricky Moen, 61 of Cameron, and Wendy Raasch, 47, of Chetek, could face charges of possession of meth.

Morgan, Biggart, Moen and Raasch are currently being held in the Barron County Jail.