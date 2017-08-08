109 US salmonella cases now linked to papayas from Mexico

A Massachusetts woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck has been sentenced to 15 months in jail

Woman who sent texts urging suicide gets 15 months in jail

A young Massachusetts woman who as a teenager encouraged her boyfriend in dozens of text messages to kill himself and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck has been sentenced to 15 months in jail

Corey Lewandowski is parlaying his close relationship with President Donald Trump into business opportunities

President Donald Trump says he hopes for a "truly honest" outcome from the Russia investigation that has consumed the opening months of his presidency

Trump says he hopes for 'honest' outcome of Russia probe

Damian Marley says he shot the music video for his new song "Medication" in a medical marijuana farm

Police are hunting for a gunman who opened fire in a San Francisco park crowded with parents, children and tourists on a warm summer's day, wounding three people and sending panicky people running for safety

IA Northwestern University professor suspected in the stabbing death of a Chicago man has sent a video to friends and relatives apologizing for his involvement in crime that he called the "biggest mistake of my life."

The US is getting prime viewing for the total solar eclipse coming up on Aug. 21

US in rare bull's-eye for total solar eclipse on Aug. 21

The executive director of a suburban Minneapolis mosque that was bombed over the weekend says the building doesn't have outside security cameras because his community can't afford them

A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.

Investigators say a suspect accused of breaking into a Southern California home took a bathroom break and left DNA evidence in the toilet that led to his arrest.

John Dumoulin, a 17-year-old high school student, is the world spreadsheet champion after winning an international Microsoft Excel competition.

'Yeah, if you could win spreadsheet title, that'd be great'

An official says a British cybersecurity researcher remains jailed in Nevada, a day before he's due to face charges in federal court in Milwaukee that he created and distributed malicious software designed to steal banking passwords.

Google's new head of diversity has rejected an internal commentary from an employee who suggested women don't get ahead in tech jobs because of biological differences.

Recently unsealed court documents show an American-Israeli Jew charged with a wave of bomb threats against Jewish community centers offered to sell his services on an online black market.

Airports located near President Donald Trump's golf course in New Jersey have essentially been shut down during his visit, and that means lost business and money.

Trump opens door to industry-friendly changes to a sweeping plan imposed by his predecessor to protect a ground-dwelling bird across vast areas of the West.

U.S. officials are abandoning plans to require sleep apnea screening for train engineers and truck drivers and safety experts say it puts the lives of millions of motorists and passengers at risk.

Experts: Lives at risk if no sleep tests for train engineers

A jury is expected to be seated soon in Taylor Swift's civil trial involving a groping allegation against a former DJ.

Lawyer in Swift groping case says she had no reason to lie

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- U.S. health officials said more people have contracted salmonella by eating papayas from a farm in southern Mexico.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 109 people in 16 states have caught the illness from eating papayas traced to the Carica de Campeche farm in Campeche, Mexico.

Nearly half of the cases have been in New York and New Jersey, which had 36 and 26, respectively. Virginia has had 11 cases, Pennsylvania has had seven and Maryland has had six. Connecticut and Minnesota have each reported four cases, and Massachusetts has had three.

Iowa, Kentucky, North Carolina and Oklahoma have each reported two cases, while Delaware, Louisiana, Michigan and Wisconsin have had one each.

One death, in New York City, has been blamed on the outbreak.

Those sickened can experience diarrhea, vomiting, stomach pain and fever. The illness can be more severe when contracted by young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems.