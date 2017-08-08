Getting a glimpse of the upcoming solar eclipse in the Chippewa Valley

Coming up on August 21, you may want to head outside during your lunch break to catch the 2017 Great American Solar Eclipse.

This is the first time it's casting a shadow across the nation since 1918. An eclipse happens when the earth, moon and the sun align.

Getting the best view of the eclipse depends on where you are on the eclipse trail.

News 18 spoke with Paul Thomas, an astrologist and professor at UW-Eau Claire, on Tuesday and asked him what we should be able to see in the Eau Claire area if weather cooperates.

"So, we're north of the eclipse trail so from our point of view the sun won't be completely covered. We are going to see the moon's shadow, or the moon move in front of the sun and the maximum of that will be about 83 percent and that will be about around 1:10 p.m. on Monday, August 21st and then the sun will just get bigger and bigger the total eclipse is to the south of us this time," Thomas said.

Thomas said, if you plan on viewing the eclipse, it's important to have certified eye wear to protect your eyes. He said it's best to order eye wear now, or attend one of the multiple eclipse showings around the Chippewa Valley. Many will provide glasses and telescopes so you can get the best glimpse of the shadow.

The University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire will be hosting an event on their campus to see the eclipse. The Eau Claire Children's Museum and Beaver Creek Reserve will also be hosting viewing events.