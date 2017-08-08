Eau Claire Fire: Recalled dehumidifiers caused two structure fires in the last three months

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Local fire crews said if you use a dehumidifier, they're urging you to check the make and model to make sure your appliance isn't on a recall list.

In a press release, Eau Claire Fire Captain Tony Biasi said over the last few years, dehumidifiers have been the source of many structural fires throughout the nation, including two in Eau Claire in the last three months. Because of this, there has been a massive recall of millions of dehumidifier appliances with varying brand names and models.

Biasi said you should check the make and model of your dehumidifier to make sure it is not on the recall list. You can contact the manufacturer or check with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission online.

Fire officials said if you have a recalled dehumidifier, stop using it immediately to avoid the risk of it starting on fire.

The Eau Claire Fire Department wants you to follow the safety tips below: