Former Barron Co. pastor sentenced in drug theft case

Barron County (WQOW) - A former Barron County minister was sentenced to probation after breaking into parishioners homes to steal prescription drugs.

Jon Paquette, the former pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church in Birchwood, admitted to breaking into parishioners homes. The only items missing were oxycodone.

On Tuesday, a judge sentenced him to three years probation for each of his five counts of theft to run concurrent to one another.

Paquette must also pay more than $1,300 in restitution and cannot have contact with his former church or any of the victims.

The judge ordered he must maintain absolute sobriety as well.