Chippewa Falls seniors say Gordy's Market closure causes shopping concerns

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Less than one week after the Gordy's Market Chippewa Commons closed its doors in Chippewa Falls, elderly living in the area are struggling to find a ride to a different grocery store, according to a resident at Homestead Senior Village, located behind the former store.



The resident said there are several people living in the senior apartment building without cars, who relied on walking to Gordy's on Prairie View Road to get groceries. She told News 18 now they have to find someone to take them to another store.



Another resident, Cliff Slater, said he hopes to see another grocer move into the location as soon as possible.



"It's an inconvenience of sorts, but then again there are people that are business minded that are in this kind of field that will take advantage of an opening that needs to be filled," Slater said.



The Chippewa Falls location was the second Gordy's Market store to close within the past few weeks. Three other locations, including two in Eau Claire, were also sold to Festival Foods.