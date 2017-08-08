Kyle Cody moving up in minors

(WQOW) -- Chippewa Falls native and McDonell Central H.S. alum Kyle Cody is moving up in the Texas Rangers organization.



Cody goes from the Rangers affiliate in the South Atlantic League (Hickory Crawdads) to the Down East Wood Ducks of the Carolina League, a higher level of Class A baseball.



In his last 43 2/3 innings pitched, Cody has allowed just four earned runs and 21 hits.



Hickory Crawdads news release:

https://www.milb.com/crawdads/news/cody-promoted-to-down-east/c-247167380/t-196097268