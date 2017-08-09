Adopt-A-Pet: Lucky

Meet our Pet of the Day: Lucky!

Luck is 9 years old. He was surrendered to the shelter because his family was moving and couldn't take him with. He's such a love-bug. He's looking for a good home. He's already neutered and up to day on everything. He gets along well with cats and other dogs, just kind of depends on the size and energy of the dog. He's got plenty of years ahead of him.

If you're interested in Lucky, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Chippewa County Humane Association.