Flooding will not disrupt Ashley for the Arts

Arcadia's Memorial Park will host the ninth annual Ashley for the Arts this weekend.

Despite recent flooding in the area set-up for the event is still on schedule.

Ashley Furniture started the event in 2009 to serve as a non-profit event providing affordable entertainment catered to families.

In addition to family friendly entertainment, the event also provides upwards of $300,000 annually for more than 30 non-profit organizations.

Event organizers expect upwards of 10,000 people each day, and with the recent flooding in the area, there is concern over whether Arcadia will have sufficiently recovered.

Cole Bawek, Ashley for the Arts Event Manager, elaborates on the status of this summer's event. "Overall for Ashley for the Arts it's completely dry up here, we're kind of up on top of a hill so we haven't been affected at all by the flooding of Arcadia," Bawek said. "The roads are open so we are looking to do business, we are looking to have a great event, the weather is looking nice, so this year should be a great year for Ashley for the Arts."

Tickets for the weekend are $10 dollars and can be purchased at the gate.

