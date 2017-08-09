Mega Millions jackpot rises as no tickets match all 6 numbers

Much of America has lottery fever lately as both the Powerball and Mega Millions' jackpots continue to rise.

No tickets matched all six numbers of the Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday night, so the jackpot will be around $382 million for Friday's drawing. That's the seventh largest in the history of the game. The jackpot has been growing for 14 weeks.

Four tickets did match five white balls to win $1 million; one each in California, Florida, Georgia and New York.

The Powerball jackpot now stands around $307 million. That drawing is on Wednesday night.

Here are the numbers from Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing:

11, 17, 50, 52, 74 & 14.

The Megaplier is 2.