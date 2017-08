As the moon blots out the light of the sun in August's total solar eclipse, doughnut maker Krispy Kreme is blotting out the golden glow of its classic glazed donut.

On August 21, while the eclipse is visible in parts of North America, participating Krispy Kremes will lay a chocolate coating over its original glazed.

The company will preview its temporary move to the dark side on Saturday and Sunday evening the weekend before.