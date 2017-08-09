Eau Claire city flag flying high with pride

You can now fly your Eau Claire pride outside of your home.

The Local Store in Eau Claire received its first shipment of "Clear Water Revival" city flags on Tuesday. A three by five flag sells for $45.

The flag was designed by Mike Berge, an Eau Claire resident. His design was chosen in June over more than 30 other designs.

If you want a flag, you can purchase one at The Local Store. You can also order the flag here.

You can buy other merchandise like stickers, apparel and more with the city flag logo online.