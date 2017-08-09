Gordy's Market store on Hamilton Avenue to close

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Another Gordy's Market store is closing its doors at the end of business day on Wednesday.

An employee at Gordy's Market on Hamilton Avenue confirmed to News 18 that the location will be closing as of 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

News 18 received a tip from a viewer, who said a family member was notified Wednesday morning about the closure.

You may remember on July 25 when Gordy's closed its Hayward location, stating the business was in the "midst of a restructuring of their business". During that announcement, Gordy's Market CEO Jeff Schafer said the store closure in Hayward was a very difficult decision for the Gordy's family, stating:

"Our appreciation and sincere concern for both our employees and loyal customers is something that we take very seriously..It's time to get back to our roots and operate a smaller organization with the highest level of service to our communities."

Two days later, Festival Foods announced it was acquiring three Gordy's Market locations, including two in Eau Claire, located at Birch Street and North Clairemont Avenue, and one in Tomah, located at East Clifton Avenue.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 18 on-air and online for the latest details.

