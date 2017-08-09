Eau Claire couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary

On Tuesday, a local Eau Claire couple celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.

News 18 met up with the couple to find out the key to a long, loving marriage.

John and Jane DeRosa told News 18 when they said, "Til death do us part," during their wedding vows 70 years ago, they were fully committed to one another and planned on sticking to those exact words.

"I love you Jane, and I like you too!" John DeRosa said. "Good, I'm glad!" Jane added.

The DeRosa's moved to Eau Claire earlier in their lifetime to take over business at a local Burger King. Along with a solid foundation together, they raised five children and are proud grandparents of six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

John and Jane are now both 90 years old.

Jane enjoys listening to John play his saxophone, which he still enjoys playing, and they love to cook Italian food together.

What's the trick to a happy marriage? The DeRosa's said friendship is a big part of the puzzle piece. "Well, we enjoy each other. You know? That's basically what it is. She's a good lady, and I try to be good to her. We get along and, like I said, not only do we love each other, we like each other too," John said.

The couple said their vows on Saturday, August 9th,1947.

Jane still gives John a pretty easy honey-to-do list, which includes making her favorite breakfast food, banana pancakes.

News 18 would like to wish the DeRosa's a happy anniversary and for many more to come.