Protecting your eyes during total solar eclipse

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Ahead of the total solar eclipse event, an Eau Claire doctor wants you to watch with caution.

Dr. Erik Dickson, a family medicine physician at HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph's hospitals, said you shouldn't look at the solar eclipse with the naked eye since it can damage your retinas in as little as 100 seconds.

"Doing so is very painful and, in extreme cases, can cause blindness," Dr. Dickson said.

He said wearing regular sunglasses aren't effective. Dr. Dickson said people should do their research and reference the American Astronomical Society's list of reputable vendors and retailers.

