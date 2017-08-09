Eau Claire County considers adding 6th courtroom and judge

Eau Claire (WQOW) - As the number of people who call Eau Claire County home continues to rise, unfortunately so does the need for more judicial staff, according to County Board Chair Gregg Moore.



Moore told News 18 the county is looking at adding another courtroom inside the courthouse, which would allow for another judge.



He said the case load is too much to take on for the five judges currently serving the county, and adds the county would ideally have seven judges, but financially that is not feasible at this time. So, they are only looking to add one.



The former county board room on the second floor of the building is the proposed location for the new courtroom, and Moore said that would cost anywhere between $700,000-$900,000 to renovate. Additionally, costs of roughly $200,000 would also be the county's responsibility to pay for two clerks and a bailiff.



Moore said that is money that would be well spent and help speed up the court process.



"There's an old saying that justice delayed is justice denied, and we try to get matters resolved in a timely fashion, and I know the judges are doing the best they can, but they could use some help," Moore said.



The proposal goes in front of the Judiciary and Law Enforcement Committee on Wednesday and the Finance Committee on Thursday night before being considered by the full county board.



If the resolution is approved by the county board in late August, or in September, the Wisconsin Supreme Court would have to assign a judge to the county, who would take the oath in 2019.