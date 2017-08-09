UW-Eau Claire Towers Hall gets requested $3 million for renovations

Residence hall construction projects for Towers Hall at UW-Eau Claire are expected to get started this coming fall, and the university is getting an additional $3 million to complete the make over.

The initial project to renovate Towers Hall was approved in October 2016 at nearly $33 million, but after additional asbestos were found in the residence hall, the project will cost more than planned.

On Wednesday, News 18 spoke with UW-Eau Claire's Assistant Chancellor Mike Rindo, while he was on his way to the Wisconsin State Building Commission meeting in Madison. The state building commission approved the extra money for the project.

Rindo said the initial cost will be paid with student housing fees; the extra $3 million will come from the state. If all goes as planned, the removal of asbestos will happen in August or in early September, followed by Towers North construction, which will begin in the fall.

He said no students will live in Towers North this coming school year during construction. The hall will re-open in August 2018 for the fall semester.

Rindo said after Towers North is completed, the renovation for Towers South will begin.