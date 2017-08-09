LATEST: Man pleads 'not guilty' in fatal Dunn Co. crash - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

LATEST: Man pleads 'not guilty' in fatal Dunn Co. crash

By Stephen Kelley, Evening Anchor
Dunn County (WQOW) - The man charged in a fatal crash in Dunn County has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Serghei Kundilovski entered the plea on Wednesday. He faces eight felonies, including three counts of first degree reckless homicide and homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

News 18 previously reported the crash happened in July on I-94 near Knapp. The Wisconsin State Patrol said Kundilovski was driving extremely fast the wrong way down I-94 when his car hit another vehicle, killing all three people in the car

The state patrol said blood tests show he was likely huffing at the time.

Bond was set at $300,000. Kundilovski was ordered not to leave Dunn or Eau Claire counties. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 7.

