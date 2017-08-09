NWL Wednesday: Express 8, Larks 3 - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

NWL Wednesday: Express 8, Larks 3

Posted:
By Bob Bradovich, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The Express wins its sixth straight game, maintaining its one game lead atop the Northwoods League North Division second half standings.

Eau Claire breaks open its game with Bismarck with a six-run seventh inning, including a bases loaded double from Devon Garcia.  Drew Gillespie pitches the first six innings for the Express, allowing one run on six hits, while striking out six.

The Express will head to St.Cloud for games on Thursday and Friday. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.