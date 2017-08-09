NWL Wednesday: Express 8, Larks 3

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The Express wins its sixth straight game, maintaining its one game lead atop the Northwoods League North Division second half standings.



Eau Claire breaks open its game with Bismarck with a six-run seventh inning, including a bases loaded double from Devon Garcia. Drew Gillespie pitches the first six innings for the Express, allowing one run on six hits, while striking out six.



The Express will head to St.Cloud for games on Thursday and Friday.