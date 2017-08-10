MUST SEE: State Fair butter cow unveiled

(WQOW) -- This is what 500 pounds of butter will get you.
A butter cow and her calf. They are the unofficial mascot of this year's Illinois State Fair. It took two days to be sculpted. Fair organizers sat the butter sculptures are one of the most photographed and most visited attractions at the fair.
