Adopt-A-Pet: Duncan

Meet our Pet of the Day: Duncan!

Duncan is about 3 1/2 years old. He has a strong prey drive, so he will need to go to a home with no small animals or cats. Other than that, he is very sweet. A small mixed breed dog. He is very energetic, friendly overall. He will need to be neutered before he goes home, so keep that in mind. He just needs to go to a home willing to play with him and give him the exercise he needs.

If you're interested in Duncan, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Eau Claire County Humane Society.