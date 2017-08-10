8/10: Eau Claire Big Rig Truck Show

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- A major truck show is coming to the area next weekend, and we have the details.

The will be two monster truck shows on Friday, August 18 and Saturday, August 19 starting at at 7 p.m. A pit party will be starting at 5 30 on each evening.



Tickets available ONLINE or purchase them at the gate.



Alex the Ice Road Trucker will be at the show on Friday and Saturday signing autographs and selling his personal autobiography, Ice Road calendar and other unique photographic items. NHRA driver Alex Laughlin from Gas Monkey Energy Drink will be at the show with his race car and race car hauler signing autographs.



We will have working show trucks from the area as well as across the united states and Canada.



The famous truck parade will start at around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday and travel south on Bridge street. A static light display will be held at dusk on Friday and Saturday evening.

There will be two bands, one during the day and one during the evening with great food and beer. There will be almost 100 exhibitors at the show.



Semi truck rides will be offer on Sunday by River States Truck and Trailer.