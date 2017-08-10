Foxconn shopping for land in southeast Wisconsin

RACINE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Some farmers in southeast Wisconsin say they've been offered $50,000 an acre for their land.

They believe it could be because Foxconn wants to build there.

Engineering crews tested soil stability in southern Racine County on Wednesday.

Property owners said it's a sign Foxconn is interested in the area. Some said they're not sure they want to sell.

"My wife hasn't been able to sleep at night. I mean it's gut wrenching," property owner Mike Harmann said.

Joe Janick, another property owner, said, "We signed papers saying we will, we will sell if they want to buy."

Property owners said Foxconn is considering properties around I-94 at Braun Road in southern Racine County and in the area of I-94 and Highway 50 in Kenosha County.