Packers Preseason games start Thursday night on News 18

Football fans, rejoice! Green Bay Packers preseason football starts Thursday night, Aug. 10.
The Packers take on the Philadelphia Eagles at Lambeau Field starting at 7 p.m. You can catch all four Packers preseason games on News 18, your official Packers station.
Check out the full preseason schedule below.
August 10, Philadelphia Eagles, 7 p.m.
August 19, at Washington Redskins, 6:30 p.m.
August 26, at Denver Broncos, 8 p.m.
August 31, Los Angeles Rams, 6 p.m.
See the regular season schedule here. The regular season starts at home as the Packers face the Seattle Seahawks.
