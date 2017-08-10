Packers Preseason games start Thursday night on News 18 - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Packers Preseason games start Thursday night on News 18

Posted:
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WAOW) -

Football fans, rejoice! Green Bay Packers preseason football starts Thursday night, Aug. 10.

The Packers take on the Philadelphia Eagles at Lambeau Field starting at 7 p.m. You can catch all four Packers preseason games on News 18, your official Packers station.

RELATED: Packers Training Camp 2017 Begins

Check out the full preseason schedule below.

Preseason:

August 10, Philadelphia Eagles, 7 p.m.

August 19, at Washington Redskins, 6:30 p.m.

August 26, at Denver Broncos, 8 p.m.

August 31, Los Angeles Rams, 6 p.m.

See the regular season schedule here. The regular season starts at home as the Packers face the Seattle Seahawks.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.