Broadview University to reopen former Globe University location in Eau Claire

Minnesota/Wisconsin (WQOW) - The doors of a former university in Eau Claire will soon reopen under new ownership.

On Thursday, Broadview University (BVU) announced it is opening up in Eau Claire, located at the former Globe University location on Bullis Farm Road. The Utah-based university will also be located in Wausau, Appleton and Madison.

According to a press release, Broadview served as a partner school through the teach-out of former Globe University students. The university will offer online options in business, technology, medical assistant and massage therapy through its programs, including School of Business and Technology and School of Health and Wellness.

Broadview is currently enrolling for Wisconsin campuses for the start date of Oct. 2, 2017.

“Our commitment to meeting the workforce needs in Wisconsin is surpassed only by our commitment to serve students by providing a directed pathway to graduation and a career,” said Jeanne Herrmann, Broadview University’s CEO. “Broadview University takes pride in being a community-based school that reacts to the demands of the workforce and communities where our campuses are located.”

Broadview University will offer graduate and undergraduate degrees, as well as certificates in programs, including accounting, business administration, information technology, paralegal, mobile application development and software application development.