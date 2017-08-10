Story of Jesus' crucifixion, resurrection told through motorcycle

Chippewa Valley (WQOW) - A bit of bad can sometimes rev up a lot of good, and that's exactly what happened with RIZEN, a motorcycle that will be in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.

About 10 years ago, Tim Castle, of Kanasville, Wisconsin, bought an Indian Larry Motorcycle from New York. It was all tricked out with artwork and won some awards, but one day Castle brought it to a grocery store. A woman there complimented the artwork but told Castle that it was satanic in nature. Castle had no idea and wanted no part of it, so that inspired the creation of RIZEN.

From front to back RIZEN tells the story of the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The design is tough enough for the stereotypical biker gang, and powerful enough to leave a lasting impression.

“He was crucified, not guilty, but they called him guilty anyway. He did nothing wrong, and he died for our sins,” said Dean Adsit, promotions director for RIZEN.

Since it's completion in 2016, RIZEN has been featured in multiple shows and taken home 11 first place trophies, including one from the International Motorcycle Show in Chicago.

“We hired an artist that drew many pictures that we went through and looked at to be able to put this together," Adsit said.

Luke Johnson, the owner of Automotive Tattoos in Cadott painted the vision without regret.

“To me, the attention that it gets, it's unlike any of the other bikes that I've ever done. I mean, people will literally come up and give you hugs and say, 'Thank you for painting something like that',” Johnson said.

Johnson's favorite design runs along the right side of the bike. It shows God reaching his hand out to Jesus, showing the kind of unconditional love that continues to inspire change.

Aside from being a part of the Pure Water Days Parade, "RIZEN" will make several stops in the Chippewa Valley area and southeastern Minnesota.