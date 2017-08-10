UW-Stout graduate qualifies for Ironman World Championship

A UW-Stout graduate is gearing up to travel to Hawaii to compete with the best of the best in the World Championship Ironman Race in October.

Jacob Olsen started training back in February to compete in a qualifying Ironman in Lake Placid, New York, which took place in late June.

Olsen placed second in the 25-29-year-old age group out of 2,000 competitors, which earned his bid to Hawaii.

A full Ironman race requires swimming 2.4 miles, biking 112 miles and running a full marathon, which is 26.2 miles. Olsen said, training for the event is a full-time job, but his passion is what's driving him to take the plunge.

"I'd like to be top 10 for the amateur group. I know that's a pretty goal, but I'm pretty excited for it," Olsen said.

Fueling his body properly for long hours in the pool, peddling on his bike, or grinding the gravel while running is key to his strategy to place top 10.

"I think if I dial in my nutrition and just keep at the training, I think I've got a pretty good shot at it," Olsen added.

Olsen trains up to 28 hours every week. He said he eats about 1,000 to 1,200 calories just for breakfast. The World Championship Ironman Race will take place on the island of Kailua-Kona in Hawaii on October 14.

News 18 would like to wish Jacob good luck!