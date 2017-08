Eau Claire (WQOW) - Eau Claire police have identified a suspect in the recent break-ins on the east side of Eau Claire.

Eau Claire police said Darrell T. Brown, 17, was the man arrested in connection to several burglaries on the Eastside Hill of Eau Claire.

Police said two juveniles were also referred for the burglaries. They said all three suspects are facing charges of four counts of burglary.