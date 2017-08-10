11th Street construction in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - If you live on the west side of Eau Claire, you may want to factor in extra driving time due to road construction.

The City of Eau Claire said construction on 11th Street, from Cameron Street to Vine Street, will begin Monday, Aug. 14. Crews will remove the existing bituminous surface, remove curb and gutter, remove the concrete driveway approaches, remove sidewalk, water main and services, sanitary sewer and services, storm sewer, grading, graveling, concrete curb and gutter, concrete sidewalk, concrete driveway approaches, bituminous paving, and boulevard restoration.

Eau Claire crews said they anticipate completion of the project by Friday, Oct. 27.