Bridge closure, construction in Town of Wilson

Eau Claire County (WQOW) -
In a press release from the Eau Claire County Highway Department, the North Fork Eau Claire River Bridge on County Highway H will be closed for construction on August 14. Construction is scheduled to be completed on October 12.
The bridge is located in the Town of Wilson, about 0.3 miles south of County Highway MM on County Highway H.
See detours below:
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.