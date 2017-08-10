LATEST: Chippewa Falls woman charged in fatal drug overdose

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - More than eight months after her boyfriend died of an overdose, a Chippewa Falls woman was charged Thursday as a party to the crime.

Allyson Mayer, of Chippewa Falls, is charged with two felonies of second degree recklessly endangering safety and delivery of a controlled substance.

Court records show she used heroin with her boyfriend, Isaac Repetto, in November 2016. Repetto overdosed and died.

On Wednesday, Dustin Leshock of Eau Claire, was sentenced to four years in prison for providing Mayer the heroin that killed Repetto.

Mayer is due in court at the end of September.