Sex offender released in Loyal

Clark County (WQOW) - Authorities said a sex offender was released from custody on Wednesday in Loyal.

The Clark County Sheriff's Department said Timothy D. Kolosso, 54, is residing at N7147 Pelsdorf Avenue in Loyal.

Authorities said Kolosso served a sentence for second-degree sexual assault. They said his victims were teenage males.

Kolosso will be required to comply with requirements of supervised release rules, comply with requirements of lifetime sex offender registration and lifetime GPS monitoring.

