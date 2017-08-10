Rep. Kind discusses health care plan at UW-Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Rep. Ron Kind (D-WI) stopped in Eau Claire on Thursday to discuss health care and Wisconsin's future.

Rep. Kind was at UW-Eau Claire and shared his plan for improving the state's health care. He hopes to stabilize insurance markets and address rising prescription drug prices by working with his Republican colleagues.

News 18 asked Kind about the ever-growing field of Democrats deciding to make a run for the governor's office, including Eau Claire native Dana Wachs.

"I think it's going to be a very competitive gubernatorial race. I think we need a new direction, new leadership -- one that's committed to Wisconsin first, what we can do to strengthen and grow the economy for everyone," Rep. Kind said.

He said he's very confident in Wachs, who he believes has a vision to move the state forward.