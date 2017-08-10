Chippewa Co. lawsuit filed by former employee dismissed

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - A lawsuit filed by a former Chippewa County employee, who claimed she was fired unjustly, has been dismissed.

According to court records, former Chippewa County Risk Manager Connie Goss field a lawsuit against the county for wrongful termination in 2015; that was dismissed by Eau Claire County Judge William Gabler earlier this week.

In the ruling, Gabler said Goss was not defamed, and Chippewa County did not breach any implied contract.

Another former county employee, Dennis Hunt, filed a similar lawsuit. His case against two county employees was also dismissed by the judge. But, Hunt's lawsuit against Chippewa County is going to trial.

