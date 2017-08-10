Eau Claire manufacturing business to be featured on TV show, "How It's Made"

An Eau Claire business will receive its 15 minutes of fame on Thursday.

Revolution Manufacturing will show off their craft on the Science Channel's show, "How It's Made." The business has been open since 1996 and is known for refurbishing sander drums for floor sanding machines.

"Basically, it's the drum that the sand paper rides on. They call it the big machine for when you sand and re-finish a hardwood floor. So, basically it takes the old finish and stain off so that the floor can be re-finished," owner Kevin Naser said.

The Science Channel, an off-shoot of the Discovery Channel, sent its video crew to Revolution Manufacturing in 2015 to film for the show. Naser said they filmed for nearly 12 hours.

After waiting for more than a year, the episode will air at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.