Eau Claire Plan Commission approves new TIF district

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The area surrounding Water Street in downtown has been approved as a new TIF district.

The Eau Claire Plan Commission approved the proposal Monday night. The creation of the TIF district would allow for several city improvements, such as an improved bike trail along the Chippewa River, expansion of a parking lot on Chippewa street, and funding for a neighborhood revitalization program.

Jay Winzenz, Eau Claire's finance director said, housing in the Randall Park neighborhood would be substantially improved with the revitalization program.

" I think it's very good for the historic Randall Park neighborhood, because it provides a significant pool of money, approximately $2 million over 15 years to fund various neighborhood revitalization activities,” Winzenz told News 18.

The next step for the proposal is for it to come before city council for a public hearing on Monday September 11.

