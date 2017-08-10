Eau Claire Plan Commission to consider new TIF district

Eau Claire (WQOW) - City staff are looking to create a new TIF district that would help revitalize the area surrounding Water Street in Eau Claire.

Jay Winzenz, Eau Claire's finance director, said the first plan is to make improvements to the walking trail along the Chippewa River, in part by adding lighting and creating river overlooks.

He said the city would also create a neighborhood revitalization program, which will stabilize and improve housing in the Randall Park Neighborhood. Currently, there are several developments in the area, including the student housing building and the Sonnentag Event Center.

Winzenz said while these projects won't be benefiting directly from the TID, they will benefit from the development it spurs. "The improvements that we're talking about here also serve to help link the Sonnentag Event Center to the university and provide that link for students and others to get to and from the event center," Winzenz said. "So, we really see this as a connection between the event center and the university, and a way to help students and residents in the community get back and forth between the two."

The TIF district is up for a public hearing during the Eau Claire Plan Commission meeting on Monday, Aug. 14. If approved, the city expects to start working on the trail project in 2019.