FIRE: Barron Co. fire crews respond to barn fire in Rice Lake

Rice Lake (WQOW) - Fire crews are putting out flames at a barn fire in Rice Lake at this hour.

According to a post on its Facebook page, the Barron County Sheriff's Office said the fire happened on the 1700 block of 26th Avenue in Rice Lake.

Crews are urging people to avoid the area at this hour. Assisting on scene are crews with the Bear Lake/Haugen Fire Department and Rice Lake Fire Department.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 18 on-air and online for the latest details.