UPDATE: Barn fire near Rice Lake a total loss, fire officials say

Barron County (WQOW) - Crews battled flames into early Friday morning after a fire broke out Thursday evening at an area barn near Rice Lake.

On Friday, News 18 spoke with Fire Chief Louis Willger, with the Bear Lake-Haugen Fire Department. Willger said fire crews responded to a barn fire on the 1700 block of 26th Avenue in Bear Lake Township shortly before 5 p.m. on Thursday.

The fire chief said the barn was used mostly for storage of farming equipment and hay. Willger said it was fully engulfed in flames and is a total loss.

He said the property owners were not home at the time. No one was injured.

Willger said there was a mobile home nearby that sustained minor damage. While fire officials don't know the cause of the fire yet, he said it may have started in the milking area of the barn.

Assisting on scene included crews with the Rice Lake Fire Department, Barron County Sheriff's Office and Cumberland Fire Department.

The case is still under investigation.

Posted Aug. 10, 2017:

Rice Lake (WQOW) - Fire crews are putting out flames at a barn fire in Rice Lake at this hour.

According to a post on its Facebook page, the Barron County Sheriff's Office said the fire happened on the 1700 block of 26th Avenue in Rice Lake.

Crews are urging people to avoid the area at this hour. Assisting on scene are crews with the Bear Lake/Haugen Fire Department and Rice Lake Fire Department.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 18 on-air and online for the latest details.