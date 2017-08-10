Leinenkugel brewery kicks off 150th anniversary celebration

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -- Leinenkugel brewery is officially celebrating its 150th anniversary this weekend, but the party kicked off a little early Thursday at the Leinie Lodge.



To mark the momentous occasion, Leinie's teamed up with a brewery from Germany, Hofbrau, to create a special anniversary lager. On Thursday, the group of brew masters exchanged gifts to remember each other by, because what's an anniversary without presents?!

"There is no other product in the world which is better than having a good beer," Dr. Michael Moller, from Hofbrau, told News 18.



"It's mostly for employees, past and present, our distributors, our retailer customers and other friends that have been our fans throughout the years," Dick Leinenkugel said. "We look forward to sharing a special night with them and then welcoming everyone Friday and Saturday up at the fairgrounds."



Thursday's pre-party runs from 5:00 until 10:30 p.m. when they shut down the show with fireworks. Though the real fun starts Friday at the Northern Wisconsin Statefair grounds. Follow the link for a full list of activities.