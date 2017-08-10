Jack Cichy to miss Badgers season

Madison (WQOW) -- The Badgers get bad news on Thursday, learning that senior linebacker Jack Cichy has a right ACL tear and will have surgery, Friday.



The injury occurred during Tuesday night's practice. It's unclear at this point whether Cichy would be granted another year of eligibility at Wisconsin, but this year, the Badgers will be without their top linebacker.



"Cich is obviously disappointed, but there is a lot to him," says Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst, "I mean he just found out. Heck, he had two practices so I think it was surprising to him, but talking to him this morning, it's what you want. He's about what do I have to do moving forward."



Cichy, a Somerset native, earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors as a junior despite missing half of Wisconsin's games with a torn pectoral muscle.