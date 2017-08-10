NWL Thursday: Rox 7, Express 4 - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

NWL Thursday: Rox 7, Express 4

Posted:
By Bob Bradovich, Sports Director
St. Cloud (WQOW) -- Eau Claire has its six game win streak snapped in St. Cloud, as the Rox defeat the Express, 7-4.

Eau Claire keeps the game close with a three-run sixth inning, but St. Cloud scores two insurance runs in the seventh and keeps the Express off the scoreboard the rest of the way.

With Mankato winning on Thursday, the Moondogs and Express are now tied for the Northwoods League North Division second half standings, with three games left to play. 

