8/11: Cop on a Rooftop

Eau Claire (Special Olympics) -- An event happening Friday morning that has Eau Claire Police on a stake out at Dunkin' Donuts.

It's for the Cops on a Roof top, and it's all in support of Special Olympics. From 6 a.m. until 11 a.m. anyone who donates to the Special Olympics at the Dunkin' location, will receive a FREE medium coffee coupon.

Law enforcement officers in Wisconsin will take their levels of commitment to new heights as they stake out 50 Dunkin' Donuts rooftops to support the Law Enforcement Torch Run® (LETR) for Special Olympics Wisconsin. They are hoping to top last year's donation total of $60,500 from 46 Dunkin' Donuts rooftops. In return for the police officers doing time at their restaurants, Dunkin' Donuts will donate $5,000 to the Law Enforcement Torch Run.