Retired Barron County K-9 Robbie passes away

By Jesse Yang, Internet Director
Barron County (WQOW) - Area law enforcement officials are remembering one of their retired officers.

Michael Carroll, a deputy and K-9 handler with the Barron County Sheriff's Department, said retired K-9 Robbie, 10, passed away Thursday night. 

Carroll said Robbie's law enforcement career first began with the Rice Lake Police Department in 2012 with Police Chief Steve Roux. Robbie then served the Barron County Sheriff's Department, where he later retired in November 2016. K-9 Koda took over his role shortly after.

During his four year career span, Carroll said Robbie patrolled the streets, conducted hundreds of drug searches and performed six physical apprehensions.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said because K-9 dogs go through intensive physical training, their length of service is five to eight years before they retire from the force.

Carroll said Robbie was a good dog, and he will be missed!

