Water Street mixed-use building named "Aspenson Mogensen Hall"

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A new mixed-use building in Eau Claire has a new name.

The new building, located at 222 Water Street in Eau Claire, will now be called, "Aspenson Mogensen Hall", in recognition of Eau Claire business owners John Mogensen, his daughter Michelle Mogensen and Lisa Aspenson for their monetary donations and gifts-in-kind totaling $1 million to the UW-Eau Claire Foundation.

The four-story facility will house UW-Eau Claire students in the upper three floors with retail and office spaces on the first floor.

News 18 reported in early April when the Blugold Real Estate Foundation entered into an agreement with Aspenson and the Mogensens to purchase the mixed-use building. The agreement called for the real estate foundation to purchase the three floors of apartments with Aspenson and the Mogensens retaining ownership of the first floor of commercial space.

According to a press release, construction of the housing portion of the hall is expected to be completed by August 15. The Blugold Real Estate Foundation said 201 students will live in the apartment.