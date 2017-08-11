Cops hit the rooftop of Eau Claire Dunkin' Donuts for a good cause

If you drove down Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire on Friday morning, you may have seen local law enforcement on top of the roof of Dunkin' Donuts.

They weren't investigating the roof for missing donuts; they were simply waiving to passing cars and raising money during the 6th annual "Cop on a Rooftop" for Special Olympics Wisconsin athletes! Guests who donated received a free hot or iced coffee.

Local police told News 18 they enjoy participating in "Cop on a Rooftop" because it gives them a chance to meet the athletes they sponsor.

"It's really fun to watch the smiles on their faces and to watch them light up regardless of what they're doing. They have fun, and they make it fun. You can hardly take a smile off of your face," Altoona Officer Anthony Helstern said.

Karen Kraus, the director of development for Special Olympics Wisconsin, said Friday's event in Eau Claire raised $1,400. She said 2016's total was $800.