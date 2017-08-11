Brews poured at the Leinenkugel's 150th Anniversary Celebration

The gates are open and the brews are being poured at the Leinenkugel's 150th Anniversary Celebration.

The festivities kicked off with a fireworks display on Thursday night, but guests were up early to get to the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in their lederhosen with a beer in hand early Friday morning.

Before the mass crowds arrived at the party, a more intimate gathering was held for all seven generations of the Leinenkugel family.

"Just being able to celebrate. Like I said, it's going to be very overwhelming and fun, but it's always nice growing up around here. The local community always humbles you, and they've always been really supportive of us, so this is a very exciting moment for us," CJ Leinenkugel said.

Music, food and games will be available the rest of the day on Friday, as well as on Saturday when the fairgrounds open at 10:00 a.m.

The grandstand stage is complete and will debut Friday night with Jerrod Niemann as the headliner.

For a list of events and admission prices, visit the Leinenkugel's 150th Anniversary Celebration website.