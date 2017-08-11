Eau Claire Dance Festival: Act 1 begins Sat., Aug 26

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Weekend rain won't wash out an inaugural event this weekend, which is featuring a line up of local musicians, dancers and writers in a series of performances.

It's called the Eau Claire Dance Festival: Act One, which will have short improvisational performances at five locations throughout downtown Eau Claire. The acts start at Local Store beginning at 10 a.m. The other four locations will begin at 10 a.m, which are Phoenix Park, Baroque sculpture near the Court N House, the State Theater lobby and Owen Park band-shell.

Event organizer Emily Emerson said the free event is meant to be a dance walk, attracting people to explore downtown.

"I noticed that the art community here is really something special, and I wanted to celebrate that, and I wanted to bring dance kind of to the forefront of it, dance so far has been left out of the conversation, and I wanted to include it and to have it come into its own," Emerson said.

If it rains, the performances will only be at the indoor locations, the State Theater and The Local Store. Best selling author Nickolas Butler will join dancers at The Local Store.

Posted Aug. 11, 2017:

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A new festival is dancing its way to Eau Claire.

The Eau Claire Dance Festival: Act I will be held on August 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Organizers said the event will showcase modern dancers from the area, as well as musicians and a local poet.

According to a press release, the festival will take place on multiple stages at five downtown venues:

The Volume One Gallery at 10:00 a.m. -- Author Nickolas Butler, Eau Claire musicians Tim Sullivan and Jeremy Boettcher and dancer Chloe Chambers

State Theatre lobby at 10:15 a.m. -- Dancer Don Williams and UW-Eau Claire trumpet player Lucas Larson

Eau Claire Farmers Market at Phoenix Park at 10:00 a.m. -- Dancers Christy Dobbratz and Karin Jarvise

Baroque sculpture on Grand Avenue at 10:15 a.m. -- Dancer Katie Rhoten and local poet Andy Patrie

Owen Park bandshell at 10:00 a.m. -- UW-Eau Claire dancer Maren Madsen and UW-Eau Claire jazz musicians

Event curator Emily Emerson said the festival is for artists to come up with spontaneous, one-of-a-kind presentations that recognize Eau Claire's art culture.

“As the artistic conversation in Eau Claire continues to grow, I want dance to have its own place and importance," Emerson said. "Modern dance in particular has been little explored in Eau Claire, yet it’s so ripe for artistic expression.”

The festival is free and open to the public.